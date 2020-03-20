Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daytime Emmy Awards postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Friday postponed the Daytime Emmy Awards that were scheduled to be held in June this year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 10:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 10:38 IST
Daytime Emmy Awards postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
General view of confetti falling at the end of the show at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards . Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Friday postponed the Daytime Emmy Awards that were scheduled to be held in June this year. "Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June," read an official statement.

"As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time," the statement further read. An official announcement was also made on the official Twitter handle of Daytime Emmys.

"In light of #COVID19, we sadly cannot move forward with our planned trio of ceremonies for 2000+ attendees in June. We are working on alternative ways to best recognize our honorees and will share more details in the weeks ahead," tweeted the organisation. Expressing his disappointment over the delay in the 47th edition of the annual awards, the Executive Director of Daytime Emmy Awards, Brent Stanton said, "this does not mean we will not be celebrating the work selected for recognition in our Awards judging processes."

"Judging continues, and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this Spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honorees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead," Stanton added. Earlier in the day, Cannes Film Festival was also pushed back amid the growing health concerns around the highly contagious virus which has claimed over 9,800 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Refugees in Asia face delays, pushbacks as coronavirus shuts borders

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, March 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Hundreds of thousands of refugees living in precarious conditions across Asia are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, with border closures raising the risk of ...

Delhi HC declines to entertain comedian Kunal Kamra's plea challenging flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines.

Delhi HC declines to entertain comedian Kunal Kamras plea challenging flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines....

3 new coronavirus positive cases in Maha, total 52 now: Tope

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, taking the number of such cases in the state to 52, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, Tope said these new cases...

As coronavirus drives climate protests off streets, activists go online

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Extinction Rebellion climate activists began preparing for a fresh year of protests in 2020, their chief concerns ranged from potential new police and legal restrictions on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020