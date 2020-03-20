Daytime Emmys cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has called off its 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony scheduled to happen in June over COVID-19 concerns. The decision comes days after the organisation decided to postpone both its annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and its Sports Emmy Awards due to coronavirus outbreak

"Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June. "As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time," NATAS chairman Terry O’Reilly said in a statement to deadline

Various events, festivals, shooting schedules and movie releases have been called off due to the deadly virus, that has claimed over 9800 lives and infected more than 2,32,650 in 150 countries and territories.

