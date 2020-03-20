Left Menu
Hilary Duff shares cute snap as she helps son Luca make his birthday cake

Hilary Duff shared an adorable snap helping son Luca prepare his birthday cake during self-isolation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Hilary Duff shares cute snap as she helps son Luca make his birthday cake
Hilary Duff with son Luca (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Hilary Duff shared an adorable snap helping son Luca prepare his birthday cake during self-isolation due to COVID-19 pandemic. Duff whipping up a sugary treat for her oldest's birthday on Thursday posted an inside picture from her kitchen that featured Luca who sat on the slab operating the mixer, while Hilary with husband Matthew Koma helped the youngster make his own birthday cake.

"Bday Cake makin going down," Duff wrote across the picture shared on her Instagram story. The trio seemed to be enjoying their quality time together as the family is isolated at home due the coronavirus outbreak. Husband Matthew also shared a glimpse into the cooking session on his own Instagram story.

"Making this dude's bday cake," Koma wrote over the picture of the mother-son duo smiling for the camera surrounded by the cake ingredients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

