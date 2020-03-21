Left Menu
Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

Cast members rarely share any progress update from the sets of Mirzapur 2 but Ali Faizal, who plays fan-favorite Guddu in the show, has put up a challenge for showmakers.

Mirzapur 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series. The excitement of fans can be estimated by looking at the flooded comments section on social media handles of key members of the cast. Fans are also eager to get the latest updates directly from the production ever since it received the green signal from Amazon Prime Video.

Cast members rarely share any progress update from the sets of Mirzapur 2 but Ali Faizal, who plays fan-favorite Guddu in the show, has put up a challenge for showmakers while also hinting at the imminent release of the show.

Faizal shared a video of him and Shriya Pilgaonkar, who plays Sweety, with a famous speech from the show Fleabag playing in the background. "Love: the colin farrell way or the Mirzapur way. I still wonder whose voice that is!! Now people here are gona wana know which echo lasts and when the hell that comes back .. @primevideoin best of luck with that," he wrote as caption on Instagram.

The video was also reposted by Pilgaonkar who said that even Guddu and Sweety "don't know when Season 2 is releasing."

But Faizal's trick seems to have worked and social media is flooded with comments by fans asking about the release date and updates about Mirzapur 2.

The release date of Mirzapur 2 is not yet announced but it is confirmed that the show will be released in 2020. Rumors have previously claimed that it would focus on Guddu giving his endeavor to kill Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son to take revenge for his younger brother's and his wife Sweety's death. A new leader of the rival gang of Jaunpur is expected who may try to kill Guddu Pandit as he killed the father (Rati Shankar Shukla) of the new gang leader.

Is Shweta Tripathi reprising her role in Mirzapur 2? Yes, the 34-year-old actress is all set to reprise her role Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu. She is spotted sporting short hair and pointing a gun at someone in the latest photo from Mirzapur.

