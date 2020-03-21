Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rosario Dawson boards ‘The Mandalorian’ S2

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 14:07 IST
Rosario Dawson boards ‘The Mandalorian’ S2
Rosario Dawson (File photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@RosarioIsabelDawson)

Actor Rosario Dawson is joining the cast of "The Mandalorian" season two. The actor, best known for starring in movies such as "Alexander", "Trance" and "Zombieland: Double Tap', will portray Ahsoka Tano in the Disney Plus series.

The character first debuted in "Star Wars" animated series "The Clone Wars". Ashley Eckstein had voiced starred in the series, reported Collider. "The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

"Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, and Nick Nolte. The first season debut on Disney's newly-launched streaming service in the US on November 12. The second season will premiere later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam calls up medical students, retired doctors in coronavirus fight

Vietnams health ministry called on Saturday on all healthcare workers, including medical students and retired doctors and nurses, to join hands in the countrys fight against coronavirus. Vietnam, with 92 reported cases but no deaths yet, ha...

Iran's coronavirus death toll climbs to 1,556

Iran said Saturday that 123 more people had died from coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 1,556 in the Islamic republic, one of the worlds worst affected countries. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 966 more case...

BRO opens bridge on Teesta for traffic in North Sikkim

The BRO opened a 360-foot-long bailey suspension bridge on the Teesta river, near Chungthang in Sikkim, for traffic on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the government. In a relief to the residents of Lachen in North Sikkim, the ...

Coronavirus: SC lawyer bodies appeal to CJI to declare holidays for 2-4 weeks

The Supreme Court lawyers bodies SCBA and SCAORA have decided to recommend to the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde to prepone the summer vacation in the top court by declaring holidays for two to four weeks in view of the coronavirus pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020