Maggie Grace expecting first child with husband Brent Bushnell

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 15:12 IST
Actor Maggie Grace (File photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@MaggieGraceofficial)

"Lost" actor Maggie Grace and her husband Brent Bushnell are set to welcome their first child together. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news. "In the midst of these uncertain times, we've been blessed with a joyful reminder of what's most important. Our first little one will be joining us this summer.

"Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy. #isolatingbutihavecompany! #saferathomeCA #istayhomefor #letstakecareofeachother #grateful," Grace wrote. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Ojai, California.

