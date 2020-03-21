Left Menu
Seasoned actor and BJP lawmaker Hema Malini urged people to take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and also asked everyone to follow the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 18:38 IST
Hema Malini urges people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus
Hema Malini (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Seasoned actor and BJP lawmaker Hema Malini urged people to take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and also asked everyone to follow the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday. On Saturday, the 71-year-old shared a video on her social media talking about taking the required precautions and importance of staying at home during this pandemic.

"In every one hour wash your hands with soap, don't go out if it is not needed, stay away from social gatherings as meeting people could lead to its harmful effects. Spend time at home with your family and loved ones and also spread awareness about the same among people," the veteran actor said. "Our Country has fought many troubles in the past and I have full belief that this time also we will win this fight against this virus," Hema added.

Further, Malini also encouraged the people of India to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of 'Janta Curfew' on March 22, Sunday and act as a responsible citizen. On Thursday the Prime Minister appealed to citizens to follow 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

