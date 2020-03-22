Left Menu
Coronavirus: Seth Meyers to release new 'Closer Look' content via YouTube

Talk show host and comedian Seth Meyers is getting back to the grind using the Internet to get content out to fans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, the NBC said Meyers will be recording new "Closer Look" segments from his home and will release them via his programme's YouTube channel. These segments are the signature piece of the comic's "Late Night with Seth Meyers", which runs on NBC.

Snippets of the "Closer Look" are often made available by the show's producers via Twitter and other social media platforms. Earlier this week, another talk show host Conan O'Brien also announced that he will be doing new audience-less episodes with guests appearing on the show via video feed. These "Conan" episodes will be shot on an iPhone. Regular programming on films and shows, both scripted and unscripted, have taken a hit due to the pandemic. The COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city last year, has claimed over 13,000 lives.

