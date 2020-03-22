Left Menu
'Doctor Who' actor Sophia Myles' father dies of coronavirus

  • London
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:43 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:43 IST
"Doctor Who" actor Sophia Myles' father Peter Myles has passed away due to the coronavirus. The actor, who received critical acclaim for her role as Madame de Pompadour in the "Doctor Who" episode "The Girl in the Fireplace", took to Twitter on Sunday to share the news.

"RIP Peter Myles. My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him," Sophia tweeted. On Saturday, the actor shared a picture of herself, her father and her brother to her followers as a "nice memory".

"My father, my brother and I. A nice memory to share given what Dad is going through now," she captioned the picture. Sophia previously shared a picture of her by her father's hospital bed, with him on a ventilator whilst she wore a mask and gloves. A number of Hollywood celebrities have gone public with their COVID-19 diagnosis, including Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, "Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, "Game of Thrones" stars Kristofer Hivju and Indira Verma, celebrated TV host Andy Cohen, Bon Jovi member David Bryan and actor Debi Mazar. The deadly virus has claimed over 13,000 lives across the world.

