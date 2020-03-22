Shah Rukh Khan informs about coronavirus symptoms, prevention by sharing engaging video

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday shared an engaging video to spread information about the coronavirus and requested his fans to stay safe amid the outbreak of pandemic. The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared an engaging video where he appealed to people to stay at home. He also appreciated the 'Janata Curfew' in the post and captioned it as, "InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!"

Shah Rukh informed about the symptoms of coronavirus--Coughing, cold, fever, fatigue and sore throat by the means of an engaging compilation of visuals from his movies 'Kal Ho Na Ho' and 'Chennai Express." He shared that, " if you seem to have such symptoms, consult a doctor." The video read, "Consult and rely on your doctors for the right information." The 'Don' actor further advised about the precautions to be taken to avoid coronavirus. He advised avoiding large groups and self-quarantine at home, avoid touching others. Shah Rukh also advised not to touch one's own face. He approved of disinfecting the objects and not to touch the objects. He conveyed the message in the most intriguing manner by sharing a glimpse of his movie 'Baazigar,' and 'Raees.'

The 'Devdas' actor advocated to maintain self-hygiene and avoid travelling through public transport. Shah Rukh Khan advised about wearing a mask and concluded the video by appealing his fans to only rely on the instructions issued by approved sources including the government and the doctors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

