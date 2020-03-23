Left Menu
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ revival closes due to coronavirus shutdown

  • New York
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:02 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:40 IST
"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" is the second stage production after Martin McDonagh's "Hangmen" that won't be returning on Broadway when it reopens post the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this month, all the theatres in the US, including those on Broadway in New York City, were ordered to close in an effort to prevent the coronavirus spread.

The production had held nine previews and was scheduled to open on Broadway on Thursday, April 9. With lockdown expected to extend further, the show's producers Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen have now decided to end its Broadway run.

They said the show will not be able to resumes performances because of "scheduling conflicts" for the cast as a result of the shutdown "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" is a revival of celebrated playwright Edward Albee's 1962 classic stage show of the same name. Directed by Joe Mantello, it features Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett as a feuding, hard-drinking couple, Martha and George. Last week, the producers of "Hangmen" had announced that the show will not open when Broadway resumes performances.

