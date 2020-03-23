Left Menu
Coronavirus: Anita Dongre announces Rs. 1.5 crore medical fund to self-employed artisans

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:47 IST
Fashion designer Anita Dongre has announced that she is donating Rs 1.5 crore as a medical fund to support the small vendors and self-employed artisans working with her amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement posted on Instagram, the designer said the sudden lockdown to avoid the spread of the disease would affect small vendors the most and her foundation will take care of the medical emergencies arising out of that. "A lot has changed in the last few days... Among the people who are likely to be most affected by these changes are the small vendors and self-employed artisans who contribute to the work you love and admire. "Considering the swiftness of the crisis, we recognise that not many of them will have resources to cover a potential medical emergency. It is for this reason that the Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of Rs 15 million, to support any medical treatments arising during these troubling times,” Dongre said in the statement. The designer added that all her direct employees have medical insurance in place, but in case of emergency the fund will be extended to them too. Internationally, celebrated designers Giorgio Armani, Donatella Versace, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana and luxury brands Kering and Hermes among others have donated millions to help those affected by the coronavirus.

