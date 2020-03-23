Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Costume Designers Guild will sew masks for hospitals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:04 IST
Coronavirus: Costume Designers Guild will sew masks for hospitals

To support the medical community during the coronavirus pandemic, the Costume Designers Guild is gathering members to sew masks for hospitals to deal with the shortage of materials. Salvador Perez, president of the guild, said that the drive will also help keep the members "busy" in the current scenario where everything has come to a standstill.

They will go ahead with the initiative after a conference call with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, he said. "We are organizing all our members from local 892 and local 705 costumers who can sew, to manufacture masks for hospitals. It will be good to keep busy and help the community," Perez told Variety.

The call comes after the government and companies race against time to help hospitals with their mask shortage. “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor” and “Station 19” are among the television shows that have already donated their masks and gowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to the members of Motion Picture Editors Guild, national executive director Cathy Repola appealed to them to contribute in any manner possible.

“If any of you sew or want to volunteer to deliver the masks (without violating the social distancing guidelines), please let us know and we will put you in touch with those coordinating,” Repola said in the letter. She also called on members to support residents of the Motion Picture and Television Fund, adding that residents are without any group activities or meals and isolated in their rooms. “We are social beings by nature (some more than others), so we must make efforts to maintain a sense of community in the midst of social separation," Repola said as she asked members to be in touch with those is self-isolation via video messages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:DSP booked for not informing son's arrival from

A case has been registered against a DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter, who later tested positive for coronavirus, from London recently, police said on Monday. According to police...

49,735 camera-based fines were imposed on March 22: Delhi Police

A total of 49,735 camera-based fines were imposed on March 22 during the Janata Curfew, said the Delhi Police on Monday. As no manual fines were imposed yesterday, a total number of 49,735 camera-based fines were imposed, said the Delhi Pol...

Shilpa Shetty has her 'minion mode on' during self-isolation period

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared a video on social media to tickle the netizens with a pinch of humour amid the self-isolation time in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The 44-year-old actor shared a TikTok video on Twitter where she is...

Rajasthan Patrika group invites entries for journalism award

The Rajasthan Patrika group has invited entries for the KC Kulish International Award for Excellence in Journalism, instituted in the memory of its founder Karpoor Chandra KulishThe last date for sending online entries for the years 2018 an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020