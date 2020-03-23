Katrina Kaif shares mini tutorial on how to wash dishes at home

To combat the spread of coronavirus, actor Katrina Kaif shared a mini-tutorial video for anyone "who may have forgotten" on how to do your dishes back home. The 36-year-old star took to Instagram to share the video where she is seen in the comfort of her house, washing utensils.

The actor is seen clad in casuals while giving out ideas on how to wash dishes perfectly and also to save water in the meantime. In the video, the 'Bharat' actor opts for the idea of filling up the sink with water, lathering up the utensils completely and then later rinse them.

"Really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome," she captioned the post. Apart from Kaif, another Bollywood actor who was caught washing dishes at home was Kartik Aaryan.

The 29-year-old star reposted a video that his sister Kritika Tiwari had shared on her Instagram account. On his Instagram account in which he is seen washing dishes. In the reposted post, the caption was made clear for the followers to not to 'mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home"

In the video, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor is seen washing dishes and also went on to write: "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.