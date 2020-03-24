Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banff World Media Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:24 IST
Banff World Media Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus scare

The 2020 Banff World Media Festival, scheduled to run from June 14 to 17 in Canada, has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos was among the keynote speaker at the annual Canadian Rockies event dedicated to world television and digital content and its creation and development. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organisers said they took in consideration the public direction from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Canadian government and the Alberta government in making the decision.

“Canceling the festival after 41 years of success was not a decision that we took lightly, but it was the right thing to do for festival delegates, speakers and staff,” Randy Lennox, president of Bell Media and chair of the Banff board of directors, said in a statement. “I commend the Banff team and our board for making this tough but necessary call, and I’m confident that the festival will come back better than ever in 2021. Please stay safe everyone,” he added. The organisers added that jury members for the festival's Rockie Awards will continue their discussion and present trophies to winners later this year.

Delegates will have the option of transferring their registration to next year or receiving a full refund. Various events, film festivals, music concerts, movie releases have been postponed or cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed the lives of over 16,000 people worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor Company Takes Active Measures to Combat COVID-19

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Halts operations at all its manufacturing facilities and offices in India and globally till further notice Work from Home implemented in all applicable offices TVS Motor Company, today announced...

First coronavirus positive case reported in Manipur

A 23-year-old woman testedpositive for the coronavirus in Manipur, the first confirmedcase in the Northeast, officials said on MondayThe woman had recently returned from the UK,Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Director ThBhimo...

Mnuchin hopes deal is 'very close' on $2-trln coronavirus aid package in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Treasury secretary and the Senate Democratic leader voiced confidence late on Monday for a deal to be reached soon on a far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package that had been stalled in the U.S. Senate as lawmakers haggle...

Lexogen Inks Distribution Deal For India With Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt. Ltd (IGB)

VIENNA, March 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Lexogen is pleased to announce the appointment of Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt. Ltd IGB as its official distributor in India, as a further step in growing its operations in the APAC region. IGB, a subsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020