James Corden celebrates fifth anniversary of 'The Late Late Show' amid coronavirus

While 'The Late Late Show with James Corden,' is currently paused in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it didn't stop Corden from reflecting on the show's anniversary.

  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:39 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:39 IST
James Corden (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

While 'The Late Late Show with James Corden,' is currently paused in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it didn't stop Corden from reflecting on the show's anniversary. In a video shared on Instagram, Corden announced that Monday marked the Late Late Show's fifth anniversary. To commemorate their landmark, Corden shared that they would be rebroadcasting the late-night show's first episode -- a plan that had to be changed due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Today is the fifth anniversary our Late Late Show first-ever airing here on CBS. We had so many big plans for tonight for the show we were going to give to you and for obvious reasons we can't give you that show right now," Corden said in a self-recorded video. While unable to go on with their initial plans, James took the opportunity to reflect on the first episode of the series, one he remembered feeling anxious about.

"I think back to it, I'm filled with nerves and excitement and a feeling of when that curtain opened and I walked out for the first time, I didn't know if I was going to fall flat on my face or if this was all going to be okay. I never thought that day that I'd be here today talking to you 5 years on. That first episode is also important to us because it makes think of Tom Hanks who was our first ever guest on the show. Thoughts go out to him and Rita [Wilson] in Australia right now. Our thoughts go out to all of you wherever you are," Corden added. Further expressing his gratitude James said, "Thank you for this last 5 years for letting me talk to you every night. I never expected it to be quite the journey that it's been." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

