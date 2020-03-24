Left Menu
Woody Allen's memoir released by new publisher

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 11:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:10 IST
Woody Allen’s memoir released by new publisher

Weeks after Hachette Book Group decided not to publish embattled filmmaker Woody Allen's memoir "Apropos of Nothing" following a massive backlash, Arcade Publishing has released the book in the US. Arcade, which is an imprint of the independent publisher Skyhorse, released “Apropos of Nothing” on Monday in hardcover and e-book editions. "We as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected writer and filmmaker, rather than bow to the politically correct pressures of the modern world. “While we respect Hachette's decision to choose not to publish Woody Allen's book, we choose not to take sides but rather, firmly believe in upholding the right to Freedom of Speech," said Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver in a statement to NPR.com. Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group (HBG), had acquired the memoir a year ago and was scheduled to release it on April 7 but dropped the deal after its employees walked-out in protest. Allen has become a subject of discussion over the resurfacing of the sexual assault allegations levelled against him by his step-daughter Dylan Farrow, journalist Ronan Farrow's sister, which caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising. He has repeatedly denied the accusations

The walk-out followed criticism of the memoir from Ronan and Dylan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

