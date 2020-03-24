Maren Morris, husband Ryan Hurd welcome first child together

Country musicians Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday. "Love of our lives," Morris wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her holding her little one. The duo has named their son Hayes Andrew Hurd

Hurd also shared the photos with his new born on Instagram, captioning them with their son’s name and date of birth alongside a prayer hands emoji

Morris, 29, announced her pregnancy back in October with an Instagram post.

