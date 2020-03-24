Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maren Morris, husband Ryan Hurd welcome first child together

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:36 IST
Maren Morris, husband Ryan Hurd welcome first child together

Country musicians Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday. "Love of our lives," Morris wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her holding her little one. The duo has named their son Hayes Andrew Hurd

Hurd also shared the photos with his new born on Instagram, captioning them with their son’s name and date of birth alongside a prayer hands emoji

Morris, 29, announced her pregnancy back in October with an Instagram post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Thailand decrees state of emergency to control coronavirus

Thailands prime minister says his government has agreed to declare a state of emergency to implement stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his Cabinet agreed Tuesday at its weekly meeti...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Lawyers approach HC over restrictions on Delhi govt's advocates' welfare scheme

Several lawyers Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to extend the benefit of Chief Ministers Advocates Welfare Scheme to all lawyers enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi BCD irrespective of whet...

IIFA launches digital concert series amid coronavirus pandemic

To encourage people to stay at home and safe during the coronavirus outbreak, the International Indian Film Academy IIFA has started a digital concert series IIFAHumSabSaathHain. The series was launched on Sunday alongside PM Narendra Modis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020