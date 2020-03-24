Left Menu
Sayani Gupta to star in 'The Good Karma Hospital' as an acid attack survivor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 13:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Sayani Gupta will be seen on the British medical drama "The Good Karma Hospital", as a nurse who falls prey to an acid attack. The series, that was shot in 2018, has a few tracks, one of which follows Sayani's character Jyoti who has to go through 17 restorative stages of surgery and medical procedure after the attack.

Sayani said this was one of the most "gratifying and heartbreaking characters" she has played so far. "I underwent 17 stages of acid attack and surgical prosthetics and Davy Jones, a BAFTA winner prosthetics genius and Abby did some groundbreaking work on me. "Graham Frame who is one of the most senior and respected cinematographers from Britain shot the show. I learned a great deal from him as well and we had a beautiful equation," the actor said in a statement. The series is set in a hospital in Kerala and was shot in Sri Lanka for over three months. The show features an ensemble of British actors, including Amanda Redman, James Floyd, Neil Morrisey, Nimmi Harasgama, among others.

"The British cast and crew along with the Sri Lankan crew were absolutely incredible. And to be doing most of my scenes with the terrific Amanda Redman and Nimmi Harasgama was unbelievably educational actually. I learned so much on that set. We had two directors, Philip John & John Mckay who were both so uniquely brilliant," Sayani added. The "Article 15" actor is now gearing up for the release of the second season of Amazon Prime Video's "Four More Shots Please!"

