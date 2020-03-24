Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Lena Dunham uses self-isolation to write serialised romance novel

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 15:05 IST
Coronavirus: Lena Dunham uses self-isolation to write serialised romance novel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"Girls" creator Lena Dunham is using her time in self-isolation to pen a serialized romance novel for her fans who will get to have a say in how the story moves forward. The first chapter of the novel, "Verified Strangers" is already out on fashion magazine Vogue's official website. Dunham promised that readers will get a chapter from Monday to Friday.

"I'm writing a serialized romance novel with @voguemagazine because, when I found out this #coronavirus was going to keep us in our homes, I wondered how we could create community and storytelling has always been a way for me to feel closer to others when I'm feeling alone," the 33-year-old writer-actor posted on Twitter. Dunham said readers had a choice in taking the story forward or deciding who her protagonist Ally should end up with.

Dunham said she has "always been fascinated by serialized publishing whether it was hundreds of battered babysitters club novels or learning about how #CharlesDickens released his greatest novels as serialized chapters in penny newspapers." Calling a romance novel "the pulpiest and most distracting fun" one can have, Dunham said it was a medium she always wanted to work in. The first chapter of the novel is already up on Vogue.com and centers around Ally, a 32-year-old and her bad date. Her roommate suggests she limit her search to "verified strangers," i.e. "a friend of a friend" and "someone new (to you) but who comes with a resounding recommendation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Social distancing effective at reducing spread of COVID-19: Lancet study

A combined approach of physical distancing -- comprising quarantine, school closure, and workplace measures -- is most effective at reducing the number of novel coronavirus cases compared with many other interventions, according to a study...

Coronavirus: Hisar MP Brijendra Singh extends financial assistance through MPLADS fund

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Tuesday said a sum of Rs 1.4 crore will be released from his MPLADS fund to make necessary arrangements to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The amount will to be utilised for the purchase of personal pro...

Bhilwara undertakes massive screening exercise for suspected coronavirus carriers: Authorities

Rajasthans textile town Bhilwara has taken a massive screening exercise for suspected coronavirus carriers after 13 people, including three doctors and nine nursing staffers of a hospital, tested positive over the past few days in the state...

Japan Olympics minister to brief reporters after call with IOC's Bach

Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto will brief reporters at around 915 p.m. 1215 GMT following a phone call with International Olympic Committee IOC President Thomas Bach, a government official said.Hashimoto, along with Prime Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020