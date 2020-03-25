Killing Eve Season 3 release date, returning cast, confirmation on Season 4

When is Killing Eve Season 3 coming out? Fans passionately are waiting to know what they can see in the upcoming season. It recently released trailer has prompted some hints that were previously speculated. Here you will be happy to get the latest news on Killing Eve Season 4.

The award-winning series Killing Eve is returning for Season 3 in April this year. The good news is that the series' creator has already announced that fans will be able to enjoy Killing Eve Season 4.

The series' aficionados will be glad to know that Killing Eve Season 3 will show Jodie Comer as Oksana Astankova / Villanelle and Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri. Other main characters are Carolyn Martens, Frank Haleton, Niko Polastri, Elena Felton, Kenny Stowton, Bill Pargrave, Konstantin Vasiliev, Jess and Hugo to be played by Fiona Shaw, Darren Boyd, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sean Delaney, David Haig, Kim Bodnia, Nina Sosanya and Edward Bluemel.

According to Deadline, Laura Neal will work on Killing Eve Season 4. She has previously written Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl. Ahead of Killing Eve Season 3's premiere, BBC America has recently announced that the spy thriller TV series would return for a fourth chapter.

On Laura Neal appointment for working on Killing Eve Season 4, the President of AMC, Sarah Barnett opined, "Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it. We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve."

"Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything. She's wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season four promise a pitch-black riot," Sarah Barnett said.

Fans should remember that the imminent season is going to be filled with more actions than the previous seasons. The action-packed trailer was dropped with a tagline 'Let the chaos begin'.

Don't miss the premiering of Killing Eve Season 3 on Friday, April 3, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

