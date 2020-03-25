Left Menu
Coronavirus: 'Wonder Woman 1984' release pushed until August

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:33 IST
Warner Bros Studios has postponed the release of the much-anticipated "Wonder Woman 1984" until August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The DC superhero film, starring Gal Gadot in the lead which was scheduled to open on June 5, will now hit the screens on August 14, reported Variety.

The sequel reunites Gadot with "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine, with Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig joining the franchise. Gadot said she is looking forward to a brighter future in these "dark and scary times".

"Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our 'WW84' film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Jenkins also prayed for better times ahead.

"We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you," the director tweeted. "When we greenlit ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14. "We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then," Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, added in a statement. The studio has also pulled "In the Heights", "Scoob" and "Malignant" till further notice.

An adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, "In The Heights" was due out June 26 and "Scoob", an animated film based on "Scooby-Doo" characters was supposed to out on May 15. Thriller "Malignant" director James Wan was originally slated for an August 14 debut, but with "Wonder Woman 1984" taking up the date, the film is also looking for a date. Production on other Warner Bros films -- "The Batman" , "Fantastic Beasts 3" and "The Matrix" -- has been suspended amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

