Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma urges people to unite against pandemic CoronaVirus

In a short video, the celebrity couple asked people to follow 21 days lockdown amidst CoronaVirus outbreak

The nation is standing united against pandemic CoronaVirus which is making situation critical with each passing day. Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the complete lockdown for 21 days as its the best way to control this deadly COVID 19.

From film stars to sportspersons and politicians everyone is supporting PM Modi's decision and today morning captain of Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli along with his wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma releases a short video urging people to unite against CoronaVirus and support this lockdown.

In 51 seconds short video duo seen requesting people to support the lockdown by staying at home and follow the guidelines. They urged people to understand the crucial situation and act responsibly. Earlier actors like Hema Malini, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor along with Singer Shreya Ghoshal and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar have also supported lockdown to fight against CoronaVirus.

Meanwhile, news coming from Maharashtra is not good as the total number of Covid 19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 112. Mumbai is the capital of Bollywood and most of the celebrities reside in Mumbai only. However, the entertainment industry is proactively taking action against CoronaVirus as all production work and shootings have been completely shut.

