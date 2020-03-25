Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma urges people to unite against pandemic CoronaVirus

The nation is standing united against pandemic CoronaVirus which is making situation critical with each passing day. Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the complete lockdown for 21 days as its the best way to control this deadly COVID 19.

From film stars to sportspersons and politicians everyone is supporting PM Modi's decision and today morning captain of Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli along with his wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma releases a short video urging people to unite against CoronaVirus and support this lockdown.

These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/75dDlzT6tX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 25, 2020

In 51 seconds short video duo seen requesting people to support the lockdown by staying at home and follow the guidelines. They urged people to understand the crucial situation and act responsibly. Earlier actors like Hema Malini, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor along with Singer Shreya Ghoshal and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar have also supported lockdown to fight against CoronaVirus.

Meanwhile, news coming from Maharashtra is not good as the total number of Covid 19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 112. Mumbai is the capital of Bollywood and most of the celebrities reside in Mumbai only. However, the entertainment industry is proactively taking action against CoronaVirus as all production work and shootings have been completely shut.

