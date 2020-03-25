Left Menu
Farida Khanum joins InstaLive gig with Vishal, Rekha Bhardwaj, sings ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 13:13 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:13 IST
In a rare performance, Pakistani ghazal great Farida Khanum sang a heartwarming rendition of her iconic ghazal, “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo” as part of an Instagram live with singer-couple Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj. The octogenarian joined the session by the singer-filmmaker couple and said she was thrilled to be a part of this. “I never thought we could be so close to each other like this. I feel like I am sitting with both of you right there,” Khanum said from her house in Lahore, Pakistan.

The singer was then asked if she could begin the session by crooning “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo”, written by poet Fayyaz Hashmi and composed by Sohail Rana. As Khanum began singing the love ballad, Rekha put her arm around Vishal, with the couple watching the performance with a smile.

“How fortunate are we that we are on this live with you right now,” Vishal said. The trio then went on to discuss writer Gulzar, with Rekha sharing how the veteran lyricist still has audio cassettes of Khanum's songs. "Gulzar ji is such a lovely man. He is such a stalwart but whenever he meets people like us, it feels he loves us so much, that there should never be any distance. One can never forget his words, his beautiful craft," Khanum said.

Towards the end of the session, the singer said she was happy seeing the couple and wished something like this happened more. "I don’t feel like saying goodbye, but we shall meet again,” Khanum said, ending her session..

