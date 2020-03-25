Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Beatles collaborator Cy Tucker dies from coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:16 IST
Former Beatles collaborator Cy Tucker dies from coronavirus

Musician Cy Tucker, well known for performing with The Beatles, has passed away due to coronavirus. He was 76. According to Liverpool Echo, Arthur Kerevan, a close friend of the musician, said Tucker fell ill with COVID-19 infection on Saturday after a show.

Tucker, who had health issues including heart problems and diabetes, passed away from the virus on Tuesday. His family paid a tribute to the musician, saying the loss was more heartbreaking as it was the deadly virus that took him. "As a family we are devastated at the sudden loss of our husband, father-in-law, grandad, brother and friend who touched so many lives through music. What makes his loss even more heartbreaking is the fact that it could have been so easily avoided had it not been for coronavirus.

"In less than a week we have gone from having a healthy and energetic man to one who is no longer here," the family members said in a statement. They also urged people to follow the government's advice during the global health crisis.

A big name in the 1960s music scene, Tucker also performed with singer Cilla Black..

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan considering stimulus package worth 10% of GDP -Nikkei

Japans government is considering a fiscal stimulus package worth roughly 10 of annual economic output to combat the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday. The package, worth more than 56 trillion yen 503...

Honeymoon nightmare: Ukrainian stranded at Moscow airport as virus rules kick in

Anton Scherbyna has been living in the security zone of a Moscow airport for nearly a week since returning from a honeymoon with his Russian wife only to fall foul of Russias new ban on foreigners entering due to the coronavirus emergency.T...

All male characters in 'Pushpavalli' carry female energy: Sumukhi Suresh

With Pushpavalli, writer-comedian Sumukhi Suresh says she wanted to create a problematic but relatable female character, someone who cannot be easily slotted as black or white. Even all the male characters around the protagonist -- the good...

Coronavirus: Sit-ups, squats, ‘murga’ punishment, police try new ways to keep people at home

With people continuing to step out for non-essential activities amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, police across the country have come up with unique ways to highlight the importance of staying at home. From making COVIDIOTS a term coined fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020