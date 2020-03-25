'Terminator' star Michael Biehn cast in 'The Mandalorian' S2

Actor Micheal Biehn, best known for his roles in sci-fi films such as "The Terminator" and "Aliens", is joining "The Mandalorian" season two. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the role in the Disney Plus series marks the actor's most high-profile project in more than a decade. While character details are unknown, he is said to be playing a bounty hunter in the "Star Wars" spin-off show. In "The Terminator" (1984), Biehn played Kyle Reese, which was his first collaboration with filmmaker James Cameron. They later worked on "Aliens" (1986) and "The Abyss" (1989). The actor has also worked in Michael Bay's "The Rock" (1996) and Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's 2007 film "Grindhouse".

"The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal features in the title role, along with Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

The second season comes from creator Jon Favreau and will also star Rosario Dawson..

