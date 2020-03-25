Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Don't defecate in open, practice social distancing, wash your hands, says Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday threw light on the fact that coronavirus can linger on to human excreta for many weeks and urged the people to use their washrooms.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In the video, Bachchan is seen quoting a Chinese study which says that coronavirus can stay in the human excreta for longer periods and asked the people to use washrooms to prevent the spread of the virus. "Do you know that recently Chinese scientists have found that coronavirus can stay alive in the human excreta for many weeks. Even if the patient recovers, even then the virus could stay in the excreta for a long time," said Bachchan.

"If a fly sits on the excreta or if that fly sits on fruits, vegetables or fruit, then this disease can spread further," he added. The 77-year-old actor then asked the people to fight against coronavirus in the same way in which they fought with open defecation and polio.

"I request you, people, with folded hands that you support the nation in fighting against coronavirus by doing these three things," the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor said. "Firstly use your toilet and do not defecate in the open, secondly practice social distancing and third wash your hands multiple times for at least 20 seconds," he added.

Bachchan has been associated with many public service announcements by the Government of India and is spreading awareness about the highly contagious virus, which has affected at least 606 people so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

