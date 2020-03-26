Left Menu
Development News Edition

Challenge with 'Pushpavalli 2' was not to fall in writing pattern of season one: Naveen Richard

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 09:31 IST
Challenge with 'Pushpavalli 2' was not to fall in writing pattern of season one: Naveen Richard

Actor-comic Naveen Richard is thrilled with reactions coming his way for "Pushpavalli" season two and he says the response feels sweeter as the team worked hard to not fall into the trap of repeating themselves in the new chapter. Created by comic Sumukhi Suresh who also stars in the title role, the first season of the Amazon Prime Video's original series saw Pushpavalli move to Bengaluru from Bhopal to stalk Nikhil, a man she is obsessed with.

The new season chronicles the revenge Pushpavalli plans against Nikhil, who rejected her advances. Naveen said the team wrote season two for close to eight months and he came on board towards the end.

"Between season one and writing two, I was also working on the 'Better Life Foundation' web series. By the time I got back to the show, I forgot the expectations, which helped. You want to do better for sure. But the thing which was challenging was to not fall in the same pattern in writing and character arcs. "You'll be writing for days and would suddenly realise, 'Damn, we have done this before.' Even with Pankaj, we had to give him a lot of other things to do," Naveen told PTI in an interview.

The Bengaluru-based comedian, whose performance as the perennially angry librarian Pankaj has earned him praise from all quarters, asserted he is nothing like his on-screen character. "I am glad the audience bought into the character and they were able to feel like he's real because he's so different from who I am. I'm glad people found it convincing and weren't put off by the yelling, which means his softness also felt real.

"It is hard to get people to like a character who keeps shouting. I guess we gave him a good arc," he said. Naveen said the trick was to also show a different, softer side of Pankaj, who, as a lot of people texted him saying, "truly cares for Pushpavalli," who manages to manipulate probably the only true friend she has.

"Inherently I'm a more approachable guy. That's why in the scenes where he's interacting with Swati (Preetika Chawla) you see how much of a softy he really is. Once you show the audience that's who he is (they will relate)... On top of that, he always means well." His onscreen love-hate relationship with Sumukhi has been appreciated a lot and the comedian said the secret to their chemistry is their longtime off-screen friendship. "The chemistry comes from years of working together. In fact, the moment we started working together, I remember, she had a sketch with her friends and they wanted me to play a few parts in it. We started getting along, both Tamilians in Bengaluru connecting with each other.

"It's really cool to work with someone who is so energetic. We have been doing sketches for so many years now. When two people act on stage together, you really have to connect to that person. It's much easier for us to connect in front of a camera, also because she is one of my closest friends," he added. Naveen, who has been writing, featuring on shows and doing stand-up comedy for close to a decade, said as a comedian, there's always pressure to constantly keep the laughs coming.

"It's hard not to get into the pressure, especially when you're on stage. When you're on stage and telling a good story, you know when the audience is engaged. Then you don't care about the laughs. As long as it works in the end. If you're confident that the pay off is good, it's fine," he said. "When you're writing a show like 'Pushpavalli 2', it's different. There are scenes where we know we don't have any laughs and then there are scenes we know you'll laugh a lot," he added.

Naveen said being a comedian is about trying to stay calm, maintaining some discipline in life and being able to write "while also relaxing so that life can happen to you". "You can't be afraid to make mistakes and get into silly situations but not forcing silly situations. It's about being a little adventurous. The more you experience, the more you write. I try not to lead too boring a life, otherwise you won't have anything to talk about," he added.

The comedian also has his latest Amazon comedy special, "Relatively Relatable", streaming right now and said it is a "lovely coincidence" that it debuted right after the second season of "Pushpavalli". "It feels good. I'm so glad I get to surprise the audience with a character like Pankaj and then the goofy side of me which is my special," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Stokes continues IPL preparations despite cancellation threat

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes continues to train for the 13th IPL even though he is aware that the T20 league may become yet another sporting event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was originally scheduled to s...

China reports 67 new imported coronavirus cases

China has reported no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67 in a day after the deadly virus was brought under control in its epicentre Wuhan, health off...

U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector

The U.S. Senate voted late Wednesday 96-0 to give the U.S. aviation industry 58 billion in a coronavirus-rescue package, half in the form of grants to cover some 750,000 employees paychecks, in a badly needed lifeline for an industry facing...

Sourav Ganguly donates rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown

As India continues its fight against coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI President Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs to the needy people. The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB, in its statement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020