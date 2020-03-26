Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Trivedi starts his own music label, to release independent music

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:40 IST
Amit Trivedi starts his own music label, to release independent music

Composer-singer Amit Trivedi has announced the launch of his own label, AT Azaad, under which he will be releasing his independent music. Trivedi, who has given some of the most acclaimed music in films like "Dev D" , "Udaan", "Queen" and "Mannmarziyaan', said he is looking forward to embark on the new journey. "I've been composing music for feature films since 2007. Since 13 years I've been creating music for films and I totally enjoy, love doing that. However, I have a lot of music inside me which I want to share with you all in a different way," Trivedi said in a video on Twitter.

"I'm venturing into an independent world of music and I've created my own label called AT Azaad, under which I'll be releasing my independent music. I hope you all will continue to show me love and support that you have been doing so far. Looking forward to this journey," he added. In another tweet, the composer unveiled the logo of the label and he will be bringing out independent music from all walks of life.

"Looking forward to creating music that is unshackled, untamed, azaad!" Trivedi wrote..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,200 people booked in TN for violating lockdown rules

The Tamil Nadu police has booked over 1,200 people for violations relating to the Section 144 Cr.Pc order in the state, in force to implement an eight-day lockdown ordered by the state government as part of its fight against the spread of c...

Bill Burr to come back for 'The Mandalorian' S2

Actor-comedian Bill Burr will be returning for the second season of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian at Disney Plus. According to Deadline, the 51-year-old actor will reprise his role of Imperial sharpshooter-turned-mercenary Mayfi...

Rahul Gandhi urges release of Rs 2.66 cr from MPLAD fund to combat COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested for an urgent release of Rs 2.66 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLAD funds for the purchase of ventilators, testing kits, personal protection equipment ...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. At around 730 pm on Tuesday, Pakistan started firing first with mortars and other small weapons along the LoC.The Indian army retaliated befitt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020