APRA Music Awards shifts to virtual ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 APRA Music Awards will hold a virtual ceremony for the event due to coronavirus crisis.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The 2020 APRA Music Awards will hold a virtual ceremony for the event due to coronavirus crisis. The Australasian industry event was slated to take place April 28 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, but in response to the pandemic and ongoing safety concerns, this year's show won't be held in the usual live format, Billboard reported.

Instead, award winners and nominees will be celebrated at a virtual event on May 26, to be streamed live from a location yet to be announced. "This is an unprecedented time in all our lives, it's not easy to make any sort of decision right now about the near future. But everyone involved with the APRA Music Awards decided that going ahead with the awards was something we could and should do - albeit in a very different way, but one that brings the awards to music fans far and wide for the first time. It's important to celebrate and acknowledge the success and artistry of our songwriters whose work enriches our lives. They will be the ones who help us get through this time," said Jenny Morris, chair of the APRA Board.

Nominees for the event will be announced on April 7. (ANI)

