Ariana Grande helping fans hurting from shutdowns through secret donations

American singer Ariana Grande is aware of the plight of many of her fans amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she is answering calls for help by sending some of them cash to get through these tough times. Several sources told TMZ, the 26-year-old signer has been communicating with her fans on social media, who have opened up about financial struggles -- like not being able to pay upcoming bills, because they've lost their retail or service industry jobs for the time being.

At least in 10 instances the '7 Rings' singer had connected with fans who've lost their jobs and sent them cash via Venmo. Fans have said that they have received payments ranging from 500 -1500 USD, and it is something that she has been doing for the past few days.

According to TMZ sources, the singer's donations seem to be random luck of the draw based on her Twitter interactions. She is also focusing on those really in a pinch and out of work. Ariana is especially sympathetic to people who have lost their job in the retail industry.

Apparently, one guy shortly after telling Grande that he was short on rent for April because he was no longer pulling in a paycheck received some Venmo money shortly. (ANI)

