A week after testing COVID-19 positive, Idris Elba, wife Sabrina feeling okay

Actor Idris Elba, after a week of self-isolation post testing positive for coronavirus, took to social media on Thursday to give an update of his current condition. The 47-year-old star shared a post on his Twitter handle and wrote that he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who too has tested positive after self-isolating with the actor, are still in quarantine.

"Hoping everyone is coping with this .. !!" he wrote alongside a picture of himself, wearing a beanie and a sweatshirt. "Currently still quarantine. Sab and I feel OK so far with no changes," he tweeted. "Doctor told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point, we'd like to go home to London. Be safe," he concluded.

Other celebrities that are currently battling with coronavirus are actor Aaron Tveit, television host Andy Cohen, former 'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood, actor Daniel Dae Kim, music producer Andrew Watt, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju, and 'Oblivion' actor Olga Kurylenko. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, have been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.