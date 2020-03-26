Shabana Azmi expresses concern over terror attack on Gurudwara in Kabul

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday condemned the terror attack on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul city which claimed at least 27 lives and injured eight people. The 69-year-old actor took to Twitter and expressed her condolences to the families of those killed in the attack.

"Strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the gurudwara in Kabul. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the innocent Sikhs who lost their lives," she tweeted. "Speedy action against the perpetrators is the need of the hour," the tweet further read.

At least 27 civilians were killed and eight others were wounded in a terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday. All 4 terrorists have been killed by Afghan security forces. (ANI)

