AR Rahman postpones North America tour due to coronavirus pandemic

Music director AR Rahman on Thursday announced that he is postponing this year's music tour of North America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AR Rahman postpones North America tour due to coronavirus pandemic
A poster of the North America Tour shared by composer AR Rahman (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Music director AR Rahman on Thursday announced that he is postponing this year's music tour of North America due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 53-year-old composer took to Twitter to make the announcement to his fans.

Referring to the importance of self-isolation to contain the spread of the virus, the musician tweeted: "There is nothing more important to me than sharing my music with my loyal fans throughout the world. Unfortunately, this is a moment when we should be in our homes with our families." The scheduled music event was supposed to be taking place in April and May. He also said that the tour will be postponed until next year and promised to update his fans in this regard.

"So with the health and welfare of you, my fans, my family & my band, I am postponing the April & May North American tour until next year. At that time we can come together to once again share our music and community. I will be sure to update you over time, and I am praying for everyone's health and safety. #ARRLive #NorthAmericaTour2020 ," he concluded. The push back of the tour joins the long list of festivals and concerts that have been postponed or cancelled due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

