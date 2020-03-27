Left Menu
Development News Edition

On public demand, Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' makes comeback during lockdown on DD National

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 10:55 IST
On public demand, Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' makes comeback during lockdown on DD National

Doordarshan will be telecasting mythological series "Ramayan" from Saturday on public demand, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday. Many social media users had demanded the airing of "Ramayan" , directed by Ramanand Sagar, and Mahabharat, directed by BR Chopra, during the 21-day nationwide lockdown and two days ago, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar said they were working on it.

On Friday, Javadekar tweeted about the development. "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm. @narendramodi @PIBIndia @DDNational," the Union minister of information and broadcasting wrote on Twitter.

The Prasar Bharati CEO thanked Javadekar and the Sagar family for

development in a series of tweets. "Thank you Sir for all your guidance and support in making this happen at this time," Shekhar said.

"A dedicated team of DD officers worked through the day yesterday and through the night to make this happen even as they stayed away from home and their families. Kudos to the entire team who worked on a war footing in response to immense demand from the viewers to watch the epic," he added. "Heartfelt thanks to the Sagar Family for this service to the Nation during this moment who took immense effort to mobilise their resources and made available content to Team @ddnational in Mumbai on a war footing," the Prasar Bharati CEO said in another tweet.

Based on Lord Ram's life, "Ramayan" was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and attained a cult status. It featured Arun Govil in the role of Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhaliya in the role of Sita. It was brought to the screen by Sagar Arts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi home

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died of old age reasons in his Delhi home, a member of his family said on Friday. He was 94. Gujral, one of Indias best known artists, died on Th...

RBI asks lending firms to allow 3-month moratorium on EMI payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked all lending institutions to allow three-month moratorium on EMI payments in order to infuse liquidity into the system as the economy grapples with Covid-19 challenges. It has also allowed banks for ...

UNSC yet to discuss COVID-19 under China's presidency, diplomat calls it 'not fit' for challenges

The UN Security Council, under the presidency of China this month, has not yet scheduled any meeting to discuss the rapidly-escalating coronavirus crisis, prompting a UN diplomat to say that the 15-nation powerful organ of the world body is...

UK tells people not to move as housing market freezes

The UK government has urged people to avoid moving house during the coronavirus outbreak, as the pandemic brings the countrys property market to a near standstill. In guidance issued late on Thursday, the government said while there is no n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020