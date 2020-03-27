Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harry Styles encourages fans to find 'moments of happiness' amid COVID-19 pandemic

English actor and singer Harry styles encouraged fans to keep a positive mindset during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 scare.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:27 IST
Harry Styles encourages fans to find 'moments of happiness' amid COVID-19 pandemic
Harry Styles. Image Credit: ANI

English actor and singer Harry styles encouraged fans to keep a positive mindset during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 scare. According to Us Weekly, the 26-year-old dropped some words of wisdom during a FaceTime call with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Thursday (local time) and opened up about how he's spending his time in self-quarantine.

Styles said, "I think we're kind of adjusting to the new normal. I think for a lot of people, the reality's setting in ... At first, it's like, 'Oh, we're all in and we get to watch movies and eat burritos,' and live the kind of meme life. And then you speak to people around the world ... it's really scary." The 'Adore You' singer reminded people that while they're staying at home, they don't have to feel overwhelmed by the negativity and confusion in the news.

Styles added, "If you're in your house, you get to remove from it a little bit. But you get that humbling moment where you remember this is a very serious thing. It's important to have conversations with friends, laugh, and have those happy moments right now ... that's the stuff that will get you through everything. It's a time when everyone is on pause and gets to have a minute to reassess." While following the guidelines by health officials and politicians around the world, the former One Direction member is taking some time to appreciate little things in his life. Styles revealed to Lowe that his days have been filled with meditation, reading and running to keep his energy up.

Though, he confirmed on the previous day, that his upcoming European tour would be postponed, Styles is feeling the creative power of having extended periods of free time. The singer shared, "I've been writing so much. I think a lot of powerful music is going to come from that because ultimately you have people who have a need to express themselves through music and writing and film and so many different ways, who are now having a lot of extra time with no distractions ... It gives you an ability to have almost a bird's eye view of the world and your life."

Styles isn't the only singer who's been inspired during his free time at home. On Monday, Styles' friend and mentor Stevie Nicks took to Twitter to thank him for his second album, 'Fine Line.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi home

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died of old age reasons in his Delhi home, a member of his family said on Friday. He was 94. Gujral, one of Indias best known artists, died on Th...

RBI asks lending firms to allow 3-month moratorium on EMI payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked all lending institutions to allow three-month moratorium on EMI payments in order to infuse liquidity into the system as the economy grapples with Covid-19 challenges. It has also allowed banks for ...

UNSC yet to discuss COVID-19 under China's presidency, diplomat calls it 'not fit' for challenges

The UN Security Council, under the presidency of China this month, has not yet scheduled any meeting to discuss the rapidly-escalating coronavirus crisis, prompting a UN diplomat to say that the 15-nation powerful organ of the world body is...

UK tells people not to move as housing market freezes

The UK government has urged people to avoid moving house during the coronavirus outbreak, as the pandemic brings the countrys property market to a near standstill. In guidance issued late on Thursday, the government said while there is no n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020