I&B Ministry to telecast Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan

Making the announcement Union Minister Sh Prakash Javadekar expressed happiness that Ramayan was being re-telecast.

The telecast will take place in 2 slots every day, from 9 AM to 10 AM and 9 PM to 10 PM. The evening slot will carry the subsequent episode of the series. Image Credit: Wikimedia

In view of the current Coronavirus situation in the country, and in the interest of the people staying at home during the 21-day lockdown, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Prasar Bharti has decided to telecast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on Doordarshan National from Saturday, 28th March 2020.

The telecast will take place in 2 slots every day, from 9 AM to 10 AM and 9 PM to 10 PM. The evening slot will carry the subsequent episode of the series.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the immense interest of people in the series and public demand for its re-telecast. Sh Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti congratulated the team from Doordarshan that worked on war footing to make this happen. Sh Vempati also thanked the Sagar family for making content available to Doordarshan.

Prasar Bharti has been making special efforts to create awareness on COVID-19. New Services Division broadcasts special bulletins in Hindi and English from 8 am to 9 am in the morning and in the evening from 8 PM to 9 PM. Many special programs are also being broadcast by DD News and DD India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

