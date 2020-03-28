Ryan Gosling to star in astronaut drama 'Project Hail Mary'

Ryan Gosling is set to blast off into space again for the film adaptation of the upcoming science fiction novel 'Project Hail Mary' after 2018's 'First Man'. 'Project Hail Mary', which is based on a novel by Andy Weir, best known for writing 'The Martian', will be published in Spring 2021 by Random House, centers on an astronaut on a spaceship that is tasked with saving the planet.

According to Variety, the actor will produce and star in the project which MGM is in negotiations to acquire. Ken Kao joins as co-producer, according to Deadline Hollywood. Andy's first novel, 'The Martian,' was self-published in 2011. The movie adaptation, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, was released in 2015 and became a massive box office success and won seven Academy Award nominations. (ANI)

