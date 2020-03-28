Left Menu
Shah Rukh's starer 'Circus' returning on DD National

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-03-2020 11:39 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-03-2020 11:36 IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam Khan (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Aziz Mirza's 1989 series "Circus", which introduced the world to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making a comeback on Doordarshan. The public broadcaster announced that the show will start airing on DD National from 8 pm on Sunday.

"Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favourite @iamsrk's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational" DD National tweeted. "Circus", directed by Mirza and Kundan Shah, marked Shah Rukh's entry into the entertainment industry. The show also featured the likes of Renuka Shahane and actor-director Ashutosh Gowarikar.

The show will re-run at a time when the country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. The virus, which originated in China, has claimed the lives of 19 people in India and infected close to 900. Besides "Circus", Rajit Kapur-starrer detective drama "Byomkesh Bakshi" is also returning to Doordarshan. "MUST WATCH -#RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever! Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi from 28th March at 11 am only on @DDNational" the broadcaster tweeted.

Based on the famous Bengali sleuth character created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, the show ran from 1993 to 1997. It also featured KK Raina as Bakshi's sidekick Ajit Kumar Banerji. Earlier, it was announced the cult hit mythological series -- "Ramayana" and "Mahabharat" -- will re-run on Doordarshan and DD Bharati, respectively.

"Ramayan", based on Lord Ram's life, was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and attained a cult status. It featured Arun Govil in the role of Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhaliya as Sita. It was brought to the screen by Sagar Arts. The other series "Mahabharat" , based on the eponymous epic, first aired in 1988 and was a show that made many actors attain iconic status.

