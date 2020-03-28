Ryan Gosling to star in space drama 'Project Hail Mary'

Actor Ryan Gosling will be venturing into the space genre once again with the upcoming film adaptation of author Andy Weir's book "Project Hail Mary". According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM studio is in negotiations to pick up the project.

Gosling, 39, who last portrayed astronaut Neil Armstrong in director Damian Chazelle's "First Man", will also produce the new movie alongside Ken Kao. Weir's book, which will be published in 2021, is about an astronaut on a spaceship that is tasked with saving the planet. The author's first book “The Martian” was successfully adapted into a feature film in 2015 by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott. The movie, starring Matt Damon, was both a commercial as well as critical success.

