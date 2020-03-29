Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tom Hanks shares health update after returning to Los Angeles

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson gave their first health update on Saturday (local time) since returning to the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 09:44 IST
Tom Hanks shares health update after returning to Los Angeles
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson gave their first health update on Saturday (local time) since returning to the United States. According to People magazine, the couple, who were both diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month, recently returned to Los Angeles after self-quarantining in Australia for two weeks.

The 63-year-old actor said on Twitter on Saturday that he and Wilson would want to quarantine. His tweet reads, "Hey, Folks... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,.Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx." Hanks shared a statement on how the couple was feeling, several days before the couple return to Los Angeles. Hanks issued a joint statement on Twitter and wrote,

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," The couple then urged their fans and followers to stay home and self isolate. On March 11, Hanks announced that he and Wilson had contacted COVID-19 in Australia, where he was filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Filming for the movie was halted following Hanks' diagnosis.

Hanks and Wilson were released from a Queensland hospital on March 16. A representative for the actor told People magazine at the time that they were "doing very well" under quarantine at their home in Australia. The rep to Hanks, Leslee Dart, said, "Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover. Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket Association of Bengal officials, affiliates contribute to combat COVID-19

The Cricket Association of Bengals CAB observers, scorers and affiliated units have pledged to contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund in a bid to fight against coronavirus. As many as 66 match observers contributed Rs 2,000- eac...

Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis

Saudi Arabian air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles on Saturday night launched by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group towards Riyadh and the city of Jizan, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday citing a spokesman for the...

275 Indians, evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur

A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday morning, an official saidHe said a preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to...

Man suffering from COVID-19 dies in J-K; death toll rises to 2

A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus died at a hospital here on Sunday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir to two, officials said. The man, hailing from the Tangmarg area in Baramulla distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020