'All My Children' star John Callahan dies at 66

Longtime soap opera star John Callahan, best known for "All My Children", has passed away at the age of 66. Callahan died on Saturday morning after suffering a stroke at his Palm Springs, California home on Friday, reported Variety.

Eva La Rue, his former wife and co-star on "All My Children", took to Instagram to remember Callahan. The duo, who played a married couple on the ABC show, shared a daughter, Kaya. "Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated – my great friend, co-parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. You gave the best, most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. "I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees have just lost their biggest fan," Rue wrote.

Callahan starred as Edmund Grey on "All My Children" from 1992 to 2006 and went on to appear in more than 350 episodes. The actor also featured on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" as Dr. Baker from 2008 until 2010. He also appeared on "General Hospital", "Santa Barbara" , "Falcon Crest", "Watch Over Me" and "Ladies of the Lake".

