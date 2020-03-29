Left Menu
'All My Children' star John Callahan dies at 66

Longtime soap opera star John Callahan of 'All My Children' fame has died at 66.

'All My Children' star John Callahan dies at 66
Longtime soap opera star John Callahan of 'All My Children' fame has died at 66. According to TMZ, the actor known for playing Edmund Grey on 'All My Children' passed away on Saturday after suffering a massive stroke at his Palm Desert, CA home, confirmed his representative on Friday. Paramedics were called to his home and he was transferred to a hospital in Rancho Mirage, where he was put on life support.

Callahan's representative said his death is not related to COVID-19, but notes that nonetheless, some of John's family members were only able to see him for a short while due to hospital restrictions currently in place all over the country because of the coronavirus. His ex-wife and former 'AMC' co-star, Eva La Rue said, "We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John." She continued, "He was my great friend, co-parent and an amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans."

For years, John played Edmund Grey on the hit show 'All My Children' starring in his role from 1992 till 2005. In the 80s, he acted on the daytime drama 'Santa Barbara' for a couple of years and also starred in 'Falcon Rest' in the 90s. Callahan also had recurring roles on 'Days of Our Lives' dating back to the late '80s all the way up until 2010. John had 34 acting credits to his name. He's survived by his daughter, Kaya. (ANI)

