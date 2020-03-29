COVID-19: Bhushan Kumar, Sonam Kapoor pledge donations to PM, CM relief funds

A host of celebrities, including producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Sonam Kapoor, have joined their Bollywood peers in pledging money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic. Bhushan, who heads the Bollywood film studio T-Series, said he will be donating a sum of Rs 11 crores to PM-CARES Fund, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat health contingencies like the coronavirus "Today, we are all at a really crucial stage and it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can and will fight this together, Jai Hind," the producer tweeted.

Bhushan also said that he has pledged Rs 1 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund. "Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe," he tweeted in response to a post from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office that appealed citizens to donate to the CM relief fund.

Sharing the same tweet from CMO Maharashtra, Sonam wrote, "This is an excellent initiative. And I will be donating." Filmmaker Aanand L Rai said it's time for people to unite and donate as she shared a tweet by PM Modi. "So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth. Tough times never lasts but tough people do. Lets contribute to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARE Fund and strengthen our country & come out as winners in these testing times.#IndiaFightsCorona," the "Zero" director said. Popular TV host and actor Maniesh Paul said that he will be donating Rs 20 lakhs for PM-CARES Fund.

"I take a pledge to donate Rs 20 lakhs from my savings to the PM-CARES fund...its time to be there for everyone... @narendramodi ji. Jai Hind," he tweeted. Murad Khetani, the producer of 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh" , pledged Rs 25 lakh to the fund.

"Pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to PM Cares funds, our earnest prayers and thoughts are always for our country’s well being @PMOIndia #PM-CARES fund @narendramodi" he wrote in a post. On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar came forward to announce that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES). Actor Varun Dhawan followed the suit, saying that he has pledged Rs 30 lakh as donation to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's relief fund. Filmmaker Karan Johar hailed the creation of the new fund as a "great initiative" and said he will be doing his bit in the battle against coronavirus.

"This is an absolutely great initiative by our honourable PM @narendramodi... In our own way and capacity we must all pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund....this will go a long way for the well being of millions of our people," he tweeted. TV star Arjun Bijlani said he will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM's relief fund.

A number of celebrities have come forward to donate money to various relief funds so as to help people in crisis. South superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted on Saturday that since the lockdown situation adversely impacts the lives of daily wage cine workers. He said he will be contributing Rs 25 lakhs "towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers." "Requesting all fellow actors to come forward and make their contributions in these testing times #StayHomeStaySafe," he said.

South superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to announce that he will be donating Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers. Several A-listers from the south, including Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and others have also donated money.

In Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma too had come forward to fund relief work..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

