Rapper Badshah donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19

Indian singer and rapper Badshah on Sunday announced that he has pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES fund for the country's battle against COVID-19. The 'DJ Waley Babu' singer took to Instagram to make the announcement and also asked people to contribute their best for the cause.

"I pledge to donate 25 lakh rupees to the PM-CARES fund. A small contribution towards strengthening our country's fight against the ongoing crisis. Together we will win. Jai hind!" read his post. Along with the post, Badshah also shared the details of PM CARES fund and asked people to donate their bit.

"The time has come. Our country and the entire world is facing an unprecedented health crisis. India has been putting up a very strong fight but it needs you.The smallest contribution matters. Do whatever you can in anyway you can. Ive done my bit," he wrote in the caption. "Swipe right to find where and how you could do your bit. Dont worry about the number but leave no stone unturned. This is the time to get united and fight selflessly. Jai hind. @narendramodi," he added.

Other celebrities who have chipped in support to combat the outbreak of the virus are Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, and Varun Dhawan. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1023 on Sunday with 95 recoveries and 27 deaths. (ANI)

