The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

People now needs a good quality of entertainment as the world is lying in a state of lockdown. The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 need to play a vital role during this period.

Fans are passionately waiting to know what they are going to see The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19, which will be aired on Tuesday, March 31. In the previous episode, the team members were seen examining a mysterious formation of boulders around the swamp. They hit upon mercury and lead in the swamp. We were given a small glimpse of history by revealing Francis Bacon had detailed methods of how to preserve documents by placing them in mercury-filled containers.

During the end of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 titled 'The Turning Point', the team suddenly discovered an anomaly in the wall structure near the Ball foundation. A big question arises here – If Samuel Ball, who once lived on the island, is believed to have hidden the treasures somewhere there. They require a permit for further investigation.

We have seen in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 3 titled 'The Eye of the Swamp' that the Lagina brothers already got scientific proof that the swamp is young and man-made. In episode 18, fans enjoyed seeing this swamp might have a connection to the Knights Templar and the Freemasons. The curiosity augmented when the team believed that they hit upon mercury and lead in the swamp.

Here is the synopsis for The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 – Exciting finds bring new excitement, but the team must move quickly since time is running out before they must suspend operations for the harsh winter ahead.

Based on the synopsis of episode 19 titled 'Lords of the Ring', we have understood that the process will be faster now as the time is running out and the team need to accomplish their tasks quickly before the suspension of operations due to harsh winter ahead.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 titled 'Lords of the Ring' on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 on the History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality TV series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6: Know returning actors, Know on production during Covid-19 epidemic

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.