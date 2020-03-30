'The Office' star John Krasinski reconnects with Steve Carell through his show 'Some Good News'

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-03-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 13:08 IST
Hollywood star John Krasinski wants to spread some good news by bringing positive stories as the world battles coronavirus pandemic. The actor-director launched 'Some Good New' on YouTube, featuring his former "The Office" co-star Steve Carell.

Krasinki, whose sequel to "A Quiet Place" has been postponed due to the virus spread, said he wanted to talk about stories that made people feel good or smile and turns out there were plenty that fans had to share with the actor. The actor had put up a colorful logo of "SGN", which he said his two daughters had made.

"For years now, I've been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. "After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, 'All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?' So, ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I'm John Krasinski, and if it isn't clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing," the actor said at the start of the video. Krasinski said "we all are going through an incredibly trying time" but the human spirit had "found a way to break through and blow us all away".

He then went on to highlight the stories that people had shared with him, of public cheering for the health care workers, neighbours helping out each other and a grandfather meeting his grandson for the first time through a window in the age of social distancing. Krasinski also interviewed a 15-year-old girl named Coco whose neighbours cheered for her from the streets as she finished her final chemo treatment.

The actor, who shot to fame as Jim Halpert in "The Office" , interviewed Steve Carell, who played his boss Michael Scott on the show. Krasinski reminded Carell that this would be the 15th anniversary of the show as they shared anecdotes from their time on the drama.

The "Jack Ryan" star said fans have been clamoring for a cast reunion, but at this time he just wants the pandemic to end so that the team can have an off camera reunion "as people, just to say hi." Carell also joked to Krasinski: "I guarantee you that the bottom half of what you have on does not match the top," referring his suit and tie, as Krasinski laughed and joked he was wearing Jam pants. As the actor stood up after signing off from the show, he, indeed was wearing pants that did not match with the top half of his suit..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

