Rihanna wants to be a mother within next decade

Singer Rihanna said she wants to have children in the coming 10 years. The "Diamond" hitmaker said she would start planning a family even if she doesn't meet the right partner.

Asked where she sees herself in the coming decade, Rihanna said, "I'll have kids - three or four of 'em." The 32-year-old singer said one needs love to raise a kid. "... I feel like society makes me want to feel like 'Oh you got it wrong ...' They diminish you as a mother, (if) there's not a dad in your kid's lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love," she told British Vogue magazine.

Rihanna said she is "aggressively" working on her next album. "I can't say when I'm going to drop... but I am very aggressively working on music.

"I don't want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there's no format, there's nothing. There's just good music and if I feel it, I'm putting it out," she said. Recently, Rihanna donated USD 5 million towards coronavirus response efforts via her non-profit organisation Clara Lionel Foundation.

