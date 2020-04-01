Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 'Star Wars' actor and 'Batman Begins' dialect coach Andrew Jack dies at 76

PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:00 IST
COVID-19: 'Star Wars' actor and 'Batman Begins' dialect coach Andrew Jack dies at 76

Actor Andrew Jack, best known for playing Major Ematt in "Stars Wars" films, has died of coronavirus complications at the age of 76. Jack passed away at a hospital in Chertsey, England on Tuesday, according to his agent, Jill McCullough, reported Deadline.

"Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach," McCullough added. The actor's wife Gabrielle Rogers also shared a note about Jack on social media.

"Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him," Rogers wrote. Jack starred as Major Ematt in "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens". He had a voice role in "Solo: A Star Wars Story", the "Star Wars" spin-off prequel.

As a dialect coach in Hollywood, Jack worked on high-profile projects such as "Men in Black: International", "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "Thor: Ragnarok" and two of the Avengers movies. He also worked with Hollywood star Christian Bale on his voice for "Batman Begins" (2008) and was going to work with Robert Pattinson on "The Batman" , the DC film to be directed by Matt Reeves. Actor Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca, paid tributes to Jack on social media.

"Today we learned that a member of our 'Star Wars' family, Andrew Jack, passed away due to complications from COVID-19. "In addition to playing Major Ematt in 'The Force Awakens', his work as a dialect coach on 'TFA', 'Solo', & other 'SW' films revealed a man who was passionate & caring for both his work and those around him. My thoughts are with his family and friends (sic)," Suotamo wrote on Twitter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

'AI tool can predict which COVID-19 patients will develop respiratory disease'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia's factory activity plunges as coronavirus shock deepens

Factory activity contracted sharply across most of Asia in March as the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed economic activity across the globe, with sharp falls in export power-houses Japan and South Korea overshadowing a modest improvement in C...

COVID-19: 'Star Wars' actor and 'Batman Begins' dialect coach Andrew Jack dies at 76

Actor Andrew Jack, best known for playing Major Ematt in Stars Wars films, has died of coronavirus complications at the age of 76. Jack passed away at a hospital in Chertsey, England on Tuesday, according to his agent, Jill McCullough, repo...

Cricket-England's Buttler to auction World Cup final shirt for coronavirus fight

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said he will auction the shirt he wore in Englands 2019 World Cup final victory to raise funds for efforts to fight the coronavirus. Buttler was instrumental in Englands thrilling victory over New Zealan...

Entertainment News Roundup: Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus; Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Lindsay Lohan says Im back teasing new single amid a pandemicActress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020