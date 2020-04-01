Left Menu
Development News Edition

Artistes from music industry to unite for all-star fundraiser 'The Care Concert'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:27 IST
Artistes from music industry to unite for all-star fundraiser 'The Care Concert'

Several singers and composers from the music industry, including Adnan Sami, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar among others, will be performing a digital concert where viewers will have the opportunity to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic

The Care Concert, to be streamed on April 11, will also feature artistes like Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Amal Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Prakriti Kakkar, Palak Mucchal, Jubin Nautiyal, Aditya Narayan, etc. The artistes will come together on digital platforms to perform from their homes, asking viewers to donate while they play for them. T-Series, 93.5 RED FM and YouTube have backed the initiative

"Amidst such unprecedented and uncertain times when the world is grappling to fight the coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to spread some cheer and also help everyone to fight this unitedly... ‘The Care Concert’ is an initiative to unite all of us together and motivate everyone to stay at home. "We hope to bring some positivity in the current scenario through music and also create an opportunity which allows us to do our bit for the society by donating to the PM CARES Fund," Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series said in a statement. The concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of both T-Series and RED FM, where viewers can pledge money through a link provided for the donations. It will be hosted by RED FM’s RJ Malishka. Many in the industry have stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Loan moratorium: Most pvt banks go for "opt-in" option

Most of the private sector lenders have decided to go for the opt-in option on loan repayment moratorium, putting the onus on the customer to take the initiative of informing the bank of their choice to go for the three-month breather offer...

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as coronavirus crisis intensifies

U.S. stock index futures sank on Wednesday following stark predictions of a rising U.S. death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, a day after the SP 500 ended its worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.President D...

BJP's Rahul Sinha urges Mamata to help people stranded in other states

BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to make efforts to rescue people who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown because of coronavirus crisis. Sinha was of the view t...

Bangkok to close parks as Thailand's coronavirus cases rise

The Thai capital of Bangkok will close all parks as it tightens measures to rein in a coronavirus pandemic by limiting peoples movements, a city hall spokesman said on Wednesday.Nearly half of the 1,771 infections in the southeast Asian nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020